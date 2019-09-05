MSME loan: Tata Capital plans to disburse Rs 1,000 crore

The company expects to ramp up disbursals to `1,000 crore in a few months.

Tata Capital expects to make further inroads into the working capital loan segment to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) with the re-launch of its existing digital loan platform. The company expects to ramp up disbursals to `1,000 crore in a few months. Tata Capital is likely to provide video consultations to help customers on its platform. It may also disburse term loans through this platform over a period of time.

According to Abonty Banerjee, chief marketing and digital officer at Tata Capital, “Things which are new to the industry is a credit mechanism and underwriting with 1,000 data points (and) a final approval. We’ve built this scorecard in house and we use more than 1,000 variables on it, which include all negative checks and also basic things like income criteria and other credit assessments. We believe this underwriting engine is very special and it helps us to do this automated sanction. In some cases, with ticket sizes up to `50 lakhs, we can actually turn this around the final approval in 3-4 hours. We believe this will help us gain market-share in this low-ticket segment.”

The financial services arm of the Tata Group on Wednesday announced enhancements such as an automated credit scoring engine, digital underwriting capabilities and integration with third-party information sources that would allow for minimal documentation and a faster turn-around time, to its existing MSME digital loan platform. The existing platform, which was launched last year, has already witnessed loan disbursals upwards of `300 crore.

According to the company’s statement, the enhanced platform has sought integration with several third-party information sources such as Udyog Aadhar, PAN, GST, ITR, CIN, bureau data, bank statement analysis, among others, to eliminate data entry and enable immediate decisions.

The scorecard check is different based on the ticket sizes, which means the turn-around time (TAT) on the disbursals are anywhere between a few hours to a couple of days. However, the process for final sanction is still faster than the offline process, where the TAT could take up to 3-4 days and sometimes even more.

The digital platform allows customers to avail channel finance loans up to `2 crore, sales-invoice discounting facility up to `20 crore and equipment finance loans up to `1 crore. According to Banerjee, the average ticket size is about `80-90 lakh and the smallest ticket size is not lower than `30 lakh.

According to Banerjee, the re-launch did not involve a huge capital expenditure though the digital platform allows for 2x gain in the sales and credit team since the number of points of interaction pre-approval has completely gone away allowing for faster assessment with all information available in one place.

“More than 60% of the new customers come through the digital platform now. Renewals we have just started, but we expect it to reach significant volumes in a few months,” Banerjee said. “It helps us reach tier-1&2 cities where you don’t necessarily have to put a sales and credit person always. If majority of the work gets done digitally, it enables you to get access regardless of geography. It is not a completely new, niche location but today I don’t need a person to do the running around like earlier. Up to the sanction if I do it, someone can double up from the nearest city.”