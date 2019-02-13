MSME loan bonanza! Rs 20,900 crore loans in just 100 days under outreach scheme

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 6:01 PM

Kumar said the Department of Financial Services is ensuring that claims filed under the two insurance schemes are processed in a timely fashion.

Loans to the tune of Rs 20,900 crore have been sanctioned under the 100-day outreach programme for MSMEs across 104 districts announced in November, a top official said Wednesday. Secretary in the Department of Financial Services Rajeev Kumar said 33 lakh MSMEs have been provided facilities under the 100-day outreach programme. Out of these, 6.36 lakh MSMEs in 39 districts are under the textiles sector. “Loans to the tune of Rs 20,900 crore have been provided to MSMEs in 104 districts, including Rs 6,500 crore for the textiles sector enterprises,” Kumar said at an outreach event for MSMEs in the textiles sector.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a slew of measures, including sanction of loans of up to Rs 1 crore to small and medium enterprises in 59 minutes through a special portal and 2 per cent interest subvention or rebate for GST-registered MSMEs on incremental loan of up to Rs 1 crore, among others. He had also launched the 100 days programme for support and outreach to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), identifying 100 districts across the country.

Textile Minister Smriti Irani said as many as 21 crore Indians are linked to the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, while Rs 3,000 crore has been disbursed as claim amount. “Whether it be Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana or Suraksha Bima Yojana, today 21 crore Indians are linked to these two schemes and money is disbursed as soon as the claim is filed. Till today Rs 3,000 crore has been given under these two schemes,” Irani said. Kumar said the Department of Financial Services is ensuring that claims filed under the two insurance schemes are processed in a timely fashion.

