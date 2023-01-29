Video: Entrepreneurs must keep emotions out of business, says SuperCFO’s Bhairav Kothari

scorecardresearch
Credit and finance for MSMEs: Talking to FE Aspire at the Financialexpress.com’s ScaleUp Summit 2022, Kothari explained why entrepreneurs need to keep their emotions in check, not just with respect to their decisions but also when it comes to their family members in business and positions they hold.

Credit and finance for MSMEs: Small businesses’ struggle with raising or managing finance is never-ending. However, emotions also play a significant role in the decision-making process for an entrepreneur, according to Bhairav Kothari, Founder and CEO of SuperCFO Advisory Services. Emotional control is often considered a skill to be successful in running and growing a business and hence the emotional connection with a particular business, a vertical, a team member or an employee could turn out to be negative in maintaining the overall health and scale of an enterprise, according to Kothari. Hence, leaders must realise the time and situation to detach themselves from things that bother them and the company.

Talking to FE Aspire at the Financialexpress.com’s ScaleUp Summit 2022 held in December, Kothari explained how MSMEs can navigate their business through available finance, how data and technology can be of help and why entrepreneurs need to keep their emotions in check, not just with respect to their decisions but also when it comes to their family members in business and positions they hold.

