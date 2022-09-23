Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited launches 22 new banking outlets to improve access to financial services

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (USFBL) on Thursday announced the opening of its 22 banking outlets across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan Maharashtra and Puducherry.

Govind Singh, MD and CEO of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited inaugurated the new bank outlets on the 13th Foundation Day of the bank, taking the total number of branches to 737 spread across 23 states and union territories of the country.

Out of these new 22 outlets, eight are in the state of Bihar, three in Jharkhand, two each in Rajasthan and Maharashtra and one each in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab and in the union territory Puducherry.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh, said, “It is a momentous day for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited as we expand our footprint across the country today with 22 Banking outlets. The inauguration of these branches significantly improves the access to financial products by the residents and entrepreneurs of every region in the country that the Bank has to offer”.

The bank aims to extend its reach and offer its financial services to several states and union territories through its new outlets, according to the company’s statement. The services USFBL provides includes wholesale lending, micro banking loans, MSME loans, housing loans, loan against property and other such loans.

Singh said, “Each and every State and Union Territory has a significant role and synergises with our strategic expansion in the country. We will continue to focus on our service and product offerings of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited in the coming days.”

USFBL was incorporated on April 30, 2016 to provide banking and financial services with a focus on rural and semi-urban locations of the country.