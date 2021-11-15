Trade Fair 2021: Over 300 MSMEs from 20 sectors showcase products; women entrepreneurs dominate

The MSME pavilion has the highest ever participation of Women led enterprises along with the SC, ST entrepreneurs, according to the MSME Ministry. (Image: Twitter/Narayan Rane)

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The 40th edition of the India International Trade Fair organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has wtinessed participation of 316 MSMEs from across India, said MSME Ministry as the MSME Minister Narayan Rane inaguarated the MSME Pavilion on Monday. Organised after a year’s gap due to the pandemic, the ongoing annual trade fair this year at Pragati Maidan, Delhi is hosting MSMEs from around 20 sectors including ayush, ceramics, chemical, cosmetics, electrical/electronics, embroidery, food, footwear, handicrafts, handloom, home decor, honey, jute, leather, metallurgy, gems & jewellery, textiles, toys, wood, etc.

“It is a great opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to learn about various schemes of the Ministry of MSME…The MSME Ministry has emerged as the torchbearer of women empowerment on a global platform. The MSME pavilion at the 40th IITF is providing a platform to the highest number of women entrepreneurs, SC, ST and minority entrepreneurs across the country,” Rane tweeted.

“The MSME pavilion acknowledges the highest ever participation of Women led enterprises (71 per cent) along with the SC, ST entrepreneurs from various parts of the country,” MSME Ministry said in a statement. Rane had also inaugurated the Khadi Pavilion on Monday. The trade fair will conclude on November 27.

Out of 6.33 crore MSMEs in India, only 20.37 per cent enterprises were owned by female, as per the MSME Ministry’s 2020-21 annual report. The MSME Ministry already runs International Cooperation Scheme to provide financial assistance for airfare, space rent, freight charges, advertisement & publicity charges and entry or registration fee on reimbursement basis to participating MSMEs in exhibitions and events of different sectors in different countries. In FY22, there were 704 such events planned across the globe for exploring potential markets for exports, joint ventures, awareness about latest technologies, etc., among Indian MSMEs.

“The (trade) fair will provide an opportunity to MSME entrepreneurs, especially women, SC/ST and entrepreneurs from aspirational districts, to show-case their skill/products and create new opportunities for growth and attain self-reliance,” Rane added. The minister also noted that industrial policy of the government and different schemes implemented by the MSME Ministry are helping the MSME sector to realize its full potential to achieve $5-trillion-economy vision.