For next 45 days, this public sector bank will lend crores in loans to small businesses

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: Kolkata-based public sector lender UCO Bank has launched a loan carnival for offering credit to retail and MSME organisations as it celebrated its 77th Foundation Day on Monday. During the carnival, the bank is likely to sanction around Rs 4,000 crore in loan including Rs 2,700 crore in retail loans and Rs 1,300 crore in SME loans, IANS said quoting UCO Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive AK Goel as saying. UCO Bank was among the six banks that were left out by the government in last year’s mega drive to merge banks.

The bank on Saturday claimed to have recovered around Rs 800-900 crore from four stressed accounts including Ruchi Soya Industries and Essar Steel in the December quarter of FY 20, Financial Express reported. Goel told reporters that the bank was looking at an increase in credit by 8 per cent to 10 per cent year-on-year for FY20 with MSME, housing and gold loans in focus. The loan carnival will run for 45 days starting January 6, 2019, PTI reported. UCO Bank’s gross NPA, as a percentage of total loans, went down 298 basis points to 21.87 per cent in the current fiscal year’s September quarter from 24.85 per cent in the preceding quarter. Its net NPA ratio during the September quarter had also dropped 66 bps sequentially at 7.32 per cent.

Loans to MSMEs are expected to more than double in five years growing at 15 per cent CAGR during FY19 and FY24 period, an ICICI Bank and Crisil report said last month. Credit access has been a key issue for small businesses to grow. The amount outstanding in FY14 — around Rs 3.1 lakh crore doubled up to estimated Rs 6.6 lakh crore in FY19 and is likely to further shoot up to Rs 13.2 lakh crore mark in FY24, the report Mining the Golden Opportunity in Retail Loans said. The outstanding gross bank credit to micro and small enterprises as on October 25, 2019, stood at Rs 10.53 lakh crore — down 1.3 per cent since Rs 10.67 lakh crore as on March 29, 2019, as per RBI’s December 2019 bulletin. However, the year-on-year growth was 5.8 per cent. The credit outstanding as on October 26, 2019, was Rs 9.96 lakh crore.