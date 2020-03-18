These many MSMEs benefited from RBI’s loan restructuring; amount involved crosses Rs 22,000 crore

The RBI had earlier last month extended the restructuring deadline for MSME accounts from earlier March 31, 2020, to December 31, 2020. Image: PTI

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: The number of MSME loan accounts restructured by the public sector banks has crossed 6 lakh figure, according to the Ministry of Finance. As on January 31, 2020, the total accounts restructured were 6,19,562 involving an amount of Rs 22,650 crore, Finance Ministry MoS Anurag Thakur said in a written reply to a question on NPAs in MSME sector in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Last month Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had informed a media briefing that 5.28 lakh loans have been restructured as per the one-time restructuring exercise permitted by the RBI of existing loans to GST-registered MSMEs without any downgrade in their asset classification.

The RBI had earlier last month extended the restructuring deadline for MSME accounts from earlier March 31, 2020, to December 31, 2020. However, the number of identified accounts for restructuring is not fixed. “The number of cases identified for restructuring is not a fixed number as the number will keep changing based on whether the concerned MSME entities continue to fulfil the eligibility criteria specified by RBI,” Thakur said in his reply.

Also read: Coronavirus: MSME exports to take severe hit as buyers globally likely to cancel orders

To ease funding access for MSMEs, the government had launched 2 per cent interest subvention for MSMEs for loans up to Rs 1 crore for FY19 and FY20. It had also announced collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh for micro and small units. Further to improve monetary policy transmission, banks have been advised by RBI to link all new floating rate loans to MSEs from October 1, 2019, onwards and floating rate loans to medium enterprises from April 1, 2020 to an external benchmark. According to the RBI’s latest bulletin, bank credit growth to MSEs came out of red for the month of January after 10 months of contraction throughout FY20. The credit given to MSEs as on January 31, 2020, was worth 11 lakh crore — 3.1 per cent growth in the FY20 so far.