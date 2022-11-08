SME Artha 2022 | Video: RBI’s TReDS has done nearly Rs 1 lakh cr of financing in 5 years, says RXIL

Credit and finance for MSMEs: The government’s public policy think-tank NITI Aayog in a report proposing licensing and regulatory framework for digital banks in July this year had said that TReDS’ bill discounting platforms have failed to take off and create meaningful volumes of invoice discounting. The Aayog had cited three reasons for it; first, first, lack of corporate buyer incentive; second, low traction; and third shallow pools of financing capital.

However, TReDS platforms in contrast have claimed visible growth in the past five years. One of TReDS portals RXIL’s chief financial officer Kailashkumar Varodia told FEAspire at the SME Artha 2022 event that TReDS has done nearly Rs 1 lakh crore of financing in 5 years. Varodia explains more on the growth and measures to further improve TReDS’ performance.

