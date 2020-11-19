Mudra Yojana: PM Modi’s pet scheme disburses 93% of sanctioned loan amount in FY21 so far to MSEs

Launched in April 2015, PMMY offers loans up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm micro and small enterprises.

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: The Narendra Modi government’s pet scheme to support entrepreneurship and self-employment – Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has disbursed 93 per cent of the loan amount sanctioned as of November 13, 2020, for the current financial year 2020-21, according to the government data. 1,54,20,470 (1.54 crore) loans involving an amount of Rs 98,916.65 crore were sanctioned out of which Rs 91936.62 crore amount was disbursed, according to the provision data updated on the Mudra scheme portal. The disbursement rates for the preceding financial years FY20 and FY19 were 97.6 per cent and 97 per cent respectively. Lenders including banks, non-banking financial companies, microfinance institutions, others had disbursed Rs 329684.63 crore and Rs 311811.38 crore respectively for the said period.

Launched in April 2015, PMMY offers loans up to Rs 50,000 under Shishu cover followed by Rs 50,000 – 5 lakh worth loans under the Kishor cover and Rs 5 lakh – Rs 10 lakh under the Tarun cover to non-corporate, non-farm micro and small enterprises. Among the support extended by the government to help Covid-hit small businesses financially, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in May this year announced a 2 per cent interest subvention on loans up to Rs 50,000 secured under the Mudra scheme’s Shishu cover for 12 months. The total entailed total relief of Rs 1,500 crore to Shishu loanees. The relief was part of the Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat stimulus package.

Importantly, women entrepreneurs have been the biggest beneficiaries of the PMMY scheme. Out of more than Rs 22.53 crore loans sanctioned till January 31, 2020, over Rs 15.75 crore loans were extended to women who made up for 70 per cent of total borrowers, according to a statement by the Ministry of Finance earlier this year.

Meanwhile, September bank credit growth to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) had increased 6.7 per cent from Rs 10.56 lakh crore as on September 27, 2019, to Rs 11.27 lakh crore as on September 25, 2020, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India’s bulletin showed. The credit deployment for August and July stood at 5.4 per cent and 5.1 per cent respectively.