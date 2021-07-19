MSE credit growth slips for second straight month in May; share in gross bank credit further dips to 9.48%

MSEs’ share in India’s gross bank credit continued with its declining streak for the fifth straight month.

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: Contraction in the growth of gross bank credit deployed to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) continued for the second month of the financial year 2021-22. The outstanding as of May 2021 stood at Rs 10.27 lakh crore, registering a negative 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth from Rs 10.65 lakh crore as of May 2020, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The negative YoY growth had further increased from minus 2.2 per cent in April 2021 that followed the lowest growth of 2.5 per cent recorded in March 2021 since its previous deepest plunge to 1.5 per cent in May 2020. The decline in credit growth has likely been due to the fallout of the second wave of the pandemic that hit in February. Last year as well, the YoY credit growth had declined for two months before it started to recover in June.

“The correlation between last year and this year showed that the sector has been hit severely and units were unable to take credit due to pandemic as one needs business operations to continue to apply for loans other than the requirement for fixed assets. Since businesses were disrupted again due to the second phase, credit growth had declined. If there is a third phase, it would be worse as MSMEs had already exhausted their resources during last year’s phase. On the other hand, ECLGS is for existing borrowers and not for those who have never taken any loan earlier even as they are facing cash flow problems,” Mohit Jain, Chairperson, MSME Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry told Financial Express Online.

However, the growth in credit deployment to medium enterprises had remained strong at 64.7 per cent – Rs 1.83 lakh crore in May 2021 from Rs 1.11 lakh crore in May 2020 even as it had declined from 70.8 per cent in April 2021. Banks had deployed credit of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in April 2021, up from Rs 1.10 lakh crore in April 2020.

Moreover, MSEs’ share in India’s gross bank credit also continued with its declining streak for the fifth straight month. From 12.11 per cent in December 2020, the MSE share contracted to 12.09 per cent in January 2021, 11.8 per cent in February, 11.3 per cent in March, 9.7 per cent in April, and now to 9.48 per cent in May. The overall gross bank credit as of May 2021, stood at Rs 108.33 lakh crore – up 6 per cent from Rs 102.22 lakh crore in May 2020, RBI’s July bulletin showed.

The government had recently enhanced the corpus of the ECLG scheme to Rs 4.5 lakh crore from Rs 3 lakh crore earlier as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat package announced in May last year. Moreover, to help MSMEs in contact intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants; tourism – travel agents, tour operators and adventure/heritage facilities; aviation ancillary services – ground handling and supply chain; and other services, the RBI had last month decided to open a separate liquidity window of Rs 15,000 crore with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate till March 31, 2022. Moreover, RBI had also enhanced loan restructuring limits from Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore under the MSME resolution scheme.