Industrialists show interest in Invest Madhya Pradesh Summit for investments worth Rs 15.42 lakh crore

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: During the two-day Global Investors Summit, “Invest Madhya Pradesh”, industrialists and entrepreneurs expressed their interest to make investments worth Rs 15.42 lakh crore in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

“Entrepreneurs from different sectors expressed their intention to invest a total of Rs 15,42,550 crore,” he said.

Also Read: Gujarat Govt announces new regularisation policy for unauthorised construction in industrial estates

The proposals for investment are in different areas including renewable energy, urban infrastructure, agriculture and food processing, mining, information technology, services, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, logistics and storage and textile manufacturing among other sectors.

The minister said that the investors establishing MSMEs in the industrial areas identified by the state government will not have to go through certain formalities, such as, they will not require factory licenses and business licenses among others. These factories would also not be inspected by any official for the time period of three years, he added.

For small investors, the MP government will launch a “plug and play” facility in which they will get established infrastructure to start their units, the minister notified.

The investors summit held more than 2,600 meetings in two days with over 5,000 investors and hosted delegates from 84 countries including G20 nations, Chouhan informed.

Also Read: Cabinet gives nod to a Rs 2,600 cr scheme to encourage RuPay debit cards, low-value BHIM-UPI transactions

Also, 36 foreign business organizations signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), he added. The agreements will connect business communities of more than 215 countries to exporters in the state, he said.