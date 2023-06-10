‘Harnessing GST in AA network will encourage adoption of cashflow-based MSME lending’

By Shachindra Nath

Credit and finance for MSMEs: MSMEs play a vital role in the Indian economy, driving employment generation and overall economic growth. However, these enterprises have long struggled to access formal credit, often hindered by issues such as late payments and disputes that impact their cash flow. Timely credit is crucial for MSMEs to reach their full potential. Traditional lending parameters that focus on collateral and security are inadequate in the dynamic MSME space, where funds are needed quickly. Thankfully, the digital revolution in finance has opened up new avenues to address their funding needs, and cashflow-based lending has emerged as a promising model.

Cashflow-based lending analyses the financial health of a business through its cash flow statements. This approach allows lenders to extend credit based on the enterprise’s ability to generate consistent cashflows. Recognizing the significance of this model, we have been exploring innovative lending solutions that align with the unique requirements of MSMEs and provide them with much-needed credit.

The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revolutionized the Indian tax system by creating a unified structure across the country. GST captures transactional data, offering valuable insights into a business’s sales, purchases, and financial performance. By seamlessly integrating this real-time data into the Account Aggregator (AA) network, lenders gain access to reliable and standardized financial information.

Combining GST records with banking information allows lenders to assess an entity’s repayment capabilities and profitability. Additionally, when blended with credit bureau reports, it provides an objective and data-backed picture of the business. Lenders can leverage machine learning algorithms to evaluate creditworthiness within minutes, leading to faster and more accurate decision-making.

MSMEs often face volatile cashflows that traditional methods struggle to assess accurately. With GST becoming part of the AA network, lenders now have access to comprehensive and accurate financial data for MSMEs. This data, when combined with banking information, enables lenders to create sophisticated credit solutions tailored to the unique needs of each business.

By analyzing cash flow patterns, lenders can make informed decisions regarding creditworthiness, risk assessment, and loan structuring. This inclusion of GST information in the AA network has immense potential for driving deeper credit penetration within the MSME sector. Lenders can design innovative credit products that address the specific challenges faced by different MSME segments, encouraging wider adoption of cashflow-based lending and formal credit.

Beyond credit solutions, periodic monitoring of GST data within the AA network plays a crucial role in risk management. Lenders gain real-time visibility into the financial health of borrowers, enabling them to proactively identify signs of distress or financial instability. Timely interventions and appropriate risk mitigation measures can then be implemented, safeguarding the interests of both lenders and borrowers.

The inclusion of GST in the AA network is a significant milestone in unlocking credit access for MSMEs through cash flow-based lending. By providing lenders with comprehensive and standardized financial data, this integration empowers them to design tailored credit solutions and make faster lending decisions. The benefits extend beyond MSMEs, fueling economic growth, job creation, and overall development.

As the ecosystem evolves and stakeholders embrace this transformative change, the inclusion of GST in the AA network paves the way for a more inclusive and vibrant MSME sector in India. Leveraging these advancements will help empower MSMEs and foster their growth in the country.

Shachindra Nath is Vice Chairman & Managing Director of U GRO Capital. Views expressed are the author’s own.

