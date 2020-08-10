Fund of Funds for Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion in MSMEs to be operational soon: SBI’s Rajnish Kumar

The Fund of Funds for MSMEs will be set-up with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore.

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: The Fund of Funds announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to infuse Rs 50,000 equity in MSMEs is likely to be operationalised soon, according to State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar. Highlighting the support offered by banks to help Covid-hit MSMEs recover, Kumar said, “one is the immediate help for improving the liquidity of MSMEs; second, about the unit (if) in trouble then support by way of subordinated debt which is guaranteed by the government and third is Fund of Funds which I presume would also get operationalised very soon.” He was addressing the virtual MSME Conclave on Monday organised FICCI Karnataka State Council.

