ECLGS: Govt extends emergency credit scheme till March 31 next year; here’s what MSMEs want

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: The Modi government’s flagship credit scheme for Covid-hit MSMEs and others Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) is expiring on Thursday, September 30, 2021. While experts believe that further extension is likely to be given by the government as MSMEs across multiple segments are yet to see pre-Covid recovery levels, there is also a lack of clarity on the total amount sanctioned so far out of the overall ceiling of Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

However, the MSME ecosystem’s demand from the government with the further possible extension of ECLGS this time is to have more focus on sectors that are witnessing slower recovery and/or those with high potential. The scheme launched in May last year has already been extended four times – from October last year to November and then to March 2021 followed by June and lastly till September along with subsequent expansion in scope as well to include more sectors and markets.

“Mainly the focus should be on businesses involved in travel and tourism including tour operators. Restaurants should particularly be given importance because while the recovery is there but they generate an enormous amount of business and employment. In its entire supply chain, a lot of people are involved apart from a very large number of delivery boys in the last mile network. There are many that are still closed and haven’t been able to pay rent or clear loans. So something for them should be there for increasing their speed of revival,” Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General, Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) told Financial Express Online.

The government had in March announced ECLGS 3.0 to cater to MSMEs and other businesses in hospitality, travel & tourism, leisure, and sporting sectors that had, as of February 29, 2020, total credit outstanding up to Rs 500 crore and overdues, if any, for 60 days or less, on that date. However, there is no latest sectoral data — with respect to the amount sanctioned and disbursed under ECLGS — disclosed by the government.

Emails to the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance seeking comments for this story didn’t elicit a response. The spokesperson was not available for comments on call as well till the time of publishing this report.

“52 sectors have been identified that are almost wiped off with second Covid attack and are predominantly run by micro and small entrepreneurs. These sectors include salons, gyms, cinema theatres, construction contractors, sheet metal manufacturers, paper manufacturers, street vendors, auto ancillaries, freight forwarding, exhibition and event management firms, and more,” KE Raghunathan, Convenor, Consortium of Indian Associations told Financial Express Online.

Unless the Finance Ministry urgently considers extending the ECGLS scheme to these sectors irrespective of their situation as SMA 0 or 1 or 2 or even non-performing assets (NPA), we would not be able to help them, he added while asking for a special One Time Settlement scheme to give entrepreneurs honourable exit if they want to shut down their ventures.

SMAs are special mention accounts signaling incipient stress leading to the borrower defaulting in servicing the debt. SMA-0 are accounts with payments partially or wholly overdue for 1-30 days while SMA-1 and SMA-2 accounts have payments overdue for 31-60 days and 61-90 days respectively.

All India Association of Industries, which represents over 50,000 SMEs across India, was among the MSME bodies that had already requested the government recently for further extension of ECLGS till at least March next year to help revive some key sectors

The latest data available on ECLGS and shared by the government was up till July 2, 2021. MSME Minister Narayan Rane had informed Rajya Sabha in July citing data from DFS that Rs 2.73 lakh crore in loans was sanctioned (60.6 per cent of Rs 4.5 lakh crore), of which Rs 2.14 lakh crore was disbursed by partner banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Moreover, guarantees issued for loans were granted to around 1.09 crore MSMEs.

“AIAI had demanded extension till March next year. There is hope among MSMEs for demand recovery in the market and hence they are looking for an extension of the scheme while earlier there was perhaps a lack of interest among them due to lack of demand. Engineering, pharma, textiles, and auto components should be in more focus. The engineering industry has suffered because of poor demand while the auto sector needs more focus to enhance production. Small textile units, which are complementary to larger units, must be supported while some pharma units have been struggling to recover even as healthcare has been one of the top sectors benefitting from the pandemic,” Vijay Kalantri, President, AIAI told Financial Express Online.

“If there was a lack of interest among MSMEs for this scheme or there were no takers, then the realisation among the government would have been that even if we extend the scheme, nothing would happen. However, the government extended the scheme with emphasis on different areas and sectors as the demand was there,” a banker told Financial Express Online requesting anonymity.

The another suggestion to the government has been around relaxation in the eligibility criteria to enable even those who have never raised bank credit yet were impacted due to Covid. Currently, all MSME borrowers with combined outstanding loans across all lenders of up to Rs 50 crore in any sector and classified as regular, SMA-0 or SMA-1 as of February 29, 2020, are eligible.

“There has been nothing for those who didn’t take any loan before the ECLGS scheme. The more inclusive criteria could include components such as timely tax payments, or if let’s say their turnover has suddenly reduced due to Covid impact, then some credit should be available without collateral, up to maybe 10 or 20 per cent of their turnover. So some formula could be devised to revive operating businesses,” said Bhardwaj.

According to ECLGS, all MSME borrower accounts in the 26 sectors identified by the Kamath Committee on Resolution Framework in its report of September 4, 2020, and in the healthcare sector that having combined outstanding loans between Rs 50 crore and Rs 500 crore and classified as regular, SMA-0 or SMA-1 as on February 29, 2020, are eligible. The interest charged is capped at 9.25 per cent for banks and 14 per cent for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

“In spite of our several requests such as relaxation of eligibility criteria, moving the cut-off date to March 24 from February 28, and amount paid to be 20 per cent of loan sanctioned instead of loan outstanding, the government didn’t consider them. The scheme has not been able to achieve the very objective of saving MSMEs from the Covid impact,” added Raghunathan.