CGTMSE: MSE loan guarantees jump 14% to over 7 lakh in FY22

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: The credit guarantee fund trust for micro and small enterprises (CGTMSE), which offers guarantee cover to lenders for collateral-free lending to micro and small enterprises (MSEs), approved over 7 lakh guarantees in FY22, the second highest in eight years, according to the government data. 7,09,883 loan guarantees cumulatively for Rs 55,217.74 crore, up 14 per cent from FY21, were approved in the last financial year as post-Covid recovery saw enhanced credit demand among small businesses. 8.38 lakh guarantees, the highest since FY15, and 6.19 lakh guarantees were approved in FY20 and FY21 respectively, showed data from MSME Dashboard. The dip in FY20 was arguably on the back of a temporary shutdown of business activity post the first wave of the pandemic.

The scheme provides guarantee cover to banks and other financial institutions in the ratio of 50/75/80/85 per cent of the credit given, according to scheme’s guidelines. The extent of guarantee cover is 85 per cent to micro enterprises for credit up to Rs 5 lakh and 50 per cent for credit from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore per MSE borrower for retail trade activity. Moreover, the extent of guarantee cover is 80 per cent for MSEs owned and/or operated by women and for all loans up to Rs 50 lakh in the North East Region (NER).

In terms of claims settled in FY22, 32,963 claims amounting to Rs 742 crore were settled, up from 26,427 claims involving Rs 565 crore settled in FY21 but down from 39,937 claims involving Rs 880 crore settled in FY20, the highest since FY15.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

Meanwhile, to further improve credit flow to MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year’s budget had announced revamping the scheme with the required infusion of funds. This would facilitate additional credit of Rs 2 lakh crore for micro and small enterprises and expand employment opportunities, Sitharaman had said.

However, the loan disbursal limit under CGTMSE wasn’t enhanced by Sitharaman from the existing Rs 2 crore against industry expectations. Nonetheless, it was again recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry last month to increase the limit to Rs 5 crore irrespective of the company type such as private ltd., limited liability partnership, partnership or proprietorship. The suggestion was part of the 315th report on Demands for Grants (2022-23) pertaining to the MSME Ministry presented by the panel headed by Rajya Sabha member Dr K Keshava Rao.