Cartoon: How payment spoofing apps defraud MSMEs, RBI shows in pictorial depiction

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: To enhance awareness of digital fraud, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had come out with a booklet ‘Raju and the Forty Thieves’, as part of its Be(A)ware series, containing a pictorial depiction of modus operandi of financial fraudsters. Through Raju, who symbolises a typical gullible citizen entering the digital financial world and appears in different characters in the booklet, the RBI aimed at alerting people on how to secure their money and also provided tips on do’s and dont’s. A combination of 40 stories providing glimpses of various fraudulent events, the booklet also cautioned small business owners on payment spoofing applications through one such comic depiction. Take a look:

Source: Raju & The Forty Thieves — Booklet on Modus Operandi of Financial Fraudsters by RBI

