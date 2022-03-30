  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cabinet approves Rs 6,000-crore RAMP programme for over 5 lakh Covid-hit MSMEs

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: The programme was announced back in 2020 by the government and the World Bank to support Covid-hit MSMEs in their business recovery. 

Written by Sandeep Soni
Rs 3750 crore out of the total outlay was approved by the World Bank in June last year. The remaining Rs 2312.45 crore would be funded by the government. (Image: pixabay)

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: Rs 6,062.45 crore World Bank assisted central government programme Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) was approved on Wednesday by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech in February had announced the rollout of the programme in the coming five years. According to a Cabinet’s statement, RAMP would commence in the financial year 2022-23. The programme was announced back in 2020 by the government and the World Bank to support Covid-hit MSMEs in their business recovery. 

