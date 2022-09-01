After Telangana, Rajasthan Government launches a credit scheme for women

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: To ensure easy loans for women in business, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a women-only loan scheme ‘Mahila Nidhi’. The crux of the loan scheme is the social and economic development of women through credit, as per the report by The New Indian Express (TNIE).

Gehlot stated that in the budget 2022-23, the government had announced the ‘Mahila Nidhi’ scheme through Rajasthan Rural Livelihood Development Council.

Also Read: Credit growth to micro, small enterprises improved to 19% in July from 1.4% year ago: RBI data

The scheme was launched on Women’s Equality Day on August 26 to ensure availability of credit to women for business expansion and also for starting new businesses, aside from their everyday necessities, reported TNIE.

After Telangana, Rajasthan has become the second state in the country to establish Mahila Nidhi scheme, said the Chief Minister.

The scheme will disburse loans of up to Rs 40,000 within 48 hours, and above Rs 40,000 within 15 days, said Gehlot. He added that 2.70 lakh self-help groups have been formed in 33 districts of the state connecting 30 lakh families.

Mahila Nidhi has been introduced to assist women self-help groups get loans from banks and increase the income of poor and marginal women to ensure their social and economic progress through skill development, as per the report.

The scheme will benefit 36 lakh families across the state in a phased manner. It has been proposed to form 50,000 self-help groups, connecting six lakh families in 2022-23, says the report

The government is committed to provide safety to the women and girl child of the state, educate them about their rights and laws and empower them from the point of view of self-defence, said Gehlot addressing a function, according to TNIE.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi festival: Rs 300 cr business generated every year with sale of over 20 cr idols, says CAIT

The Chief Minister gave loans worth Rs 1.42 crore to the members of 386 self-help groups of six districts from Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi, on the same occasion. Further, he also rewarded eight women from the Rajeevika community cadre.

Gehlot mentioned that more girls are taking admission in higher education as compared to boys, setting up new records in Rajasthan in the education sector.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed with Amazon for online sale of products during the event.