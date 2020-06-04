Haryana follows in PM Modi’s footsteps; comes up with its own MSME grievance portal

MSMEs will be able to fill up the grievance form on the saralharyana.gov.in.

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: On the lines of the national grievance portal launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently to help MSMEs file their complaints around various challenges, Haryana government has also announced its own grievance portal. The portal, however, will be limited to problems MSMEs face in securing loans, unlike the Champions portal where small businesses can register complaints around finance, raw materials, labour, regulatory permissions etc. The new portal — Haryana Udhyam Sahyog – by the state government will allow MSMEs to resolve their credit-related queries as part the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

MSMEs will be able to fill up the grievance form on the saralharyana.gov.in website and submit it that will be followed with the banks on a daily basis and resolve in an expedited manner, according to a spokesman of the state’s Industry and Commerce Department.

Also read: Restaurants on Swiggy, Zomato get helping hand in Covid recovery with this new Instagram feature

The government’s champions.gov.in portal allows MSME associations, units, employees, and aspiring entrepreneurs etc. to register their complaints and seek information around the help offered to MSMEs. The complaints are routed subject-wise to concerned branch/bureau/office heads under the MSME Ministry to attend them within three days. The matter “should not remain inconclusive after seven days” AK Sharma, MSME Secretary had said in a note announcing the trial launch of the Champions portal on May 9. If left unresolved, “top leadership of the MSME Ministry” will “pro-actively take (them) up,” Sharma had said.

Under the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, Sitharaman had announced a Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free loan scheme for MSMEs to raised credit from banks and NBFCs. MSMEs with up to Rs 25 crore in outstanding credit as on February 29, 2020 less than or equal to 60 days past due as on the date and up to Rs 100 crore in turnover would be able to raise credit.