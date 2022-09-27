Walmart opens its marketplace in Canada for Indian exporters ahead of holiday season

Trade, import and export for MSMEs: Ahead of the winter holiday season in the US and Canada, Walmart has opened its marketplace in Canada for Indian exporters. At a summit for sellers on Tuesday, Walmart announced inviting Indian sellers to apply for its marketplace in Canada where it also operates over 400 stores. “Walmart data shows that customers start researching their holiday buys in October, with steady sales throughout November and December,” the company said.

Walmart added that Indian sellers will benefit from its services including Walmart Fulfillment for fast and easy shipping and Walmart Connect for seasonal promotions. Walmart Connect is the advertising business of the company. In terms of categories, Walmart said Indian sellers have high potential in highly searched categories like home, apparel, leather accessories, and beauty and personal care.

“We are focused on building long-term relationships with even more Indian companies. Helping sellers build their business in the U.S. and establish themselves in Canada with Walmart Marketplace underscores our confidence in the potential of these markets for Indian sellers as we work towards building our exports from India to $10 billion a year by 2027,” said Michelle Mi, VP, Emerging Markets and Business Development, Global Sourcing, Walmart.

In 2020, Walmart had announced to triple its exports of goods from India from around $3 billion to $10 billion each year by 2027. Indian exports via Walmart included apparel, homeware, jewellery, etc.

The announcement to invite sellers to sell to its Canadian customers comes five months after the company allowed Indian manufacturers and trading companies to sell on its Walmart Marketplace as cross-border sellers for international expansion and reach out to over 120 million US consumers every month.

Importantly, Walmart International, which includes Flipkart, had reported a 5.7 per cent increase in its revenues to $24.4 billion during the June quarter of FY23. “India, with its deep pool of talent, proven ability to leapfrog existing digital technologies and extensive manufacturing expertise, has a unique role to play in the global economy, Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International had said at a company event Converge@Walmart earlier this month.

