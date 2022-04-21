Walmart invites Indian sellers to sell on Walmart Marketplace, reach over 120 million US consumers

Trade, import and export for MSMEs: Walmart on Thursday said Indian manufacturers and trading companies can now sell on its Walmart Marketplace as cross-border sellers for international expansion and reach out to over 120 million US consumers every month. Along with Flipkart and cross-border commerce company Payoneer, Walmart said it laid out a detailed roadmap for local sellers with export ambitions at the recent Walmart Global Seller Summit in New Delhi. The roadmap is part of Walmart’s efforts to grow its sourcing from India to $10 billion a year by 2027.

“Now is the ideal time for sellers from India to get started as exporters on Walmart Marketplace. It’s already one of the top online marketplaces in the U.S., and we’re investing heavily to help new sellers bring great products and service to the platform,” said Michelle Mi, Walmart Vice President, Emerging Markets and Business Development – Global Sourcing in a statement.

Walmart Marketplace offers close to 170 million unique items and is looking to onboard 40,000 new sellers this year. It is also looking to expand its products range to more than 200 million items. Walmart said it sees particular potential for India-made products in highly searched categories like furniture, bedding, home décor and more.

Walmart currently runs the Vriddhi supplier development programme in India to provide training and support to MSMEs with export ambitions. “A cross-border trade training program is now being developed under Vriddhi to help sellers prepare to begin leveraging the digital supply chain to sell overseas,” the company added.

Indian sellers on the Walmart Marketplace will have a dedicated account manager to help them onboard and provide access to tools like Walmart Fulfillment Services, which lets sellers offer two-day delivery to most of the U.S., with Walmart handling warehousing and delivery, as well as returns. Walmart said India sellers will also be able to use the Walmart Connect media platform to help run impactful advertising and marketing campaigns.

Also, sellers will be able to use Payoneer’s services offering multi-currency payments solutions and India-focused innovations like automated Foreign Inward Remittance Certificate (FIRC), along with access to legal, tax and compliance support, global shipping and logistics services, etc.

“Walmart’s Global Seller Summit in India is a great example of Payoneer’s endeavour to connect cross-border sellers with marketplaces so that they can thrive in the global digital economy. We are delighted to help high-quality Indian sellers in our ecosystem to gain direct access to the world’s largest omni-channel retailer,” said Gaurav Shisodia, Country Manager, Payoneer.