Video: Time for subsidizing exports has gone away, says Price Waterhouse and Co’s Gautam Khattar

Trade, import and export for MSMEs: Multiple schemes have so far been offered by the government for exporters such as Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL) scheme, Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme, Districts as Export Hubs launched by identifying products with export potential in each district, Interest Equalization scheme and more.

Even as support extended to MSME exporters through such schemes help them to scale up and export more with better competitiveness among players from other countries, it is important to understand if exporters can grow without the clutches of these schemes in the international arena.

Hence, for how long these schemes should support exporters, whether there is a need to focus on growing without the support of such schemes, are MSME exporters strong enough to be self-reliant in export growth, etc., are some of the questions important to answer to reduce reliance on subsidies. Listen in to Gautam Khattar of Price Waterhouse and Co LLP.

