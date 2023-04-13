Video: Knowing customer is first thing for new exporters to understand, says DP World’s Akash Agrawal

Trade, import, export for MSMEs: To unleash MSME-led export growth, understanding and mitigating risks involved in exports are as critical as having policies and schemes by the government to promote exports. Other than political or legal risks associated with a particular market along with challenges related to shipping or cargo, intellectual property, and ethics; what are the key areas first-time exporters must look at before beginning to export?

Moreover, how can first-time exporters navigate through ensuring timely payment, avoiding discrepancies in export contracts, tackling foreign exchange volatility, and other key financial risks? Akash Agrawal, CEO, Freight Forwarding, DP World Subcontinent – a logistics solution company explains more key challenges faced by new exporters in an interaction with FE Aspire.

