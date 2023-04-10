Video: India’s trade facilitation journey has evolved over years, says expert

Trade, import and export for MSMEs: The black swan events like the Covid pandemic have reinforced the significance of digitisation of export-related processes for India to become a $5 trillion economy. For instance, custom clearances becoming faceless, contactless and paperless is a great enabler that brings MSMEs on the same platform as large enterprises in shipping goods with ease, according to Nikita Singla, Associate Director at market research and consulting firm Bureau of Research on Industry and Economic Fundamentals (BRIEF).

Gradually, the logistics process for exporters is shifting from a time-consuming and costly affair, which is manually driven, to a cost-efficient and time-saving measure with respect to packing, warehousing, transporting goods, and shipping through digital intervention at every step.

In fact, to reduce the logistics cost, the government in January this year had inaugurated a National Logistic Portal (Marine) to serve as a one-stop platform aimed at connecting all the stakeholders of the logistics community using information technology. In a chat with FE Aspire, Singla highlights how digitisation has improved trade facilitation for exporters including MSMEs and what can be done to boost hinterland connectivity with the ports.

