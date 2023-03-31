scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Video: E-commerce needs special focus in new foreign trade policy, says Amazon India’s Bhupen Wakankar

Trade, import and export for MSMEs: Amazon, which has over 1 lakh sellers exporting goods through the Global Selling programme from India, expects the new policy to have a special focus on online exports that could help India achieve its $1 trillion export target by 2030.

Written by MSME Desk

Trade, import and export for MSMEs: The new five-year (2023-28) foreign trade policy (FTP) is expected to be launched in the coming few weeks after the current policy (2015-20), which has been extended multiple times, expires on March 31 2023. It was last extended in September 2022 by six months. In order to boost exports by MSMEs, e-commerce platforms, however, are hoping for a major focus on digital exports in the upcoming FTP.

Amazon, which has over 1 lakh sellers exporting goods through the Global Selling programme from India, expects the new policy to have a special focus on online exports that could help India achieve its $1 trillion export target by 2030.

Also read: MSMEs’ 45% export share includes contribution of large units too: DGFT’s Prafulla Chandra Mishra

Also Read

E-commerce as a channel for exports has gained importance over the years as exporters are able to sell their produce directly to customers abroad without investing in a physical setup to reach the customers. Unlike traditional exports, e-commerce enables even a micro or small exporter to showcase their products to customers, enhancing their visibility alongside large exporters and hence, providing a level playing field. 

Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India in a chat with FE Aspire discusses more on the FTP along with an update on Amazon India’s $20B export target by 2025, India’s trade deals, and more.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-03-2023 at 10:00 IST

Stock Market