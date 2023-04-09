Video: 90% of exporters with insurance cover are small businesses, says ECGC’s Gaurav Anshuman

Trade, import and export for MSMEs: Global export scenario in the post-pandemic world has been mired with challenges surrounding the supply chain crisis, geopolitical issues, inflation, looming economic crisis and more. These challenges in hindsight have opened up huge opportunities for developing economies like India to enable their MSMEs with quality manufacturing and export of goods and services to countries impacted maximum by the global economic turmoil.

In fact, to boost MSME exports, the MSME ministry in February this year invited online tender for carrying out a six-month study on the MSME sector’s exports and how to enhance and diversify its role in the global value chain.

According to the tender document, the MSME sector is faced with several challenges from the aspect of exporting goods and services in the international market such as the lack of awareness around products in demand, export promotion and assistance schemes, legal framework, IPR issues; lack of access to affordable trade finance; low technology adoption leading to poor packaging, quality issues, cumbersome documentation process, etc.

Gaurav Anshuman, DGM and Regional Manager, Northern Region, ECGC in an interaction with FE Aspire explains the size of the opportunity present for Indian MSMEs, the inherent payment risk and how ECGC is backing enterprises to export more.

