Technical textiles to be promoted through Atamnirbhar Textile Policy: Haryana deputy CM Chautala

Import, Export, Trade for MSMEs: The proposed Haryana Atamnirbhar Textile Policy will strive to provide employment to 20,000 youth and attract investments worth Rs 4,000 crore, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday.

According to the report by The Hindustan Times, Chautala stated that the policy will be launched soon and will be effective till the year 2025. Currently, the draft is being prepared to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

Chautala discussed the policy in Delhi with the cabinet sub-committee appointed to frame the draft policy, said the report.

“We discussed different goals such as entrepreneurship expansion, investment, employment generation, grants, textile parks, and the national technical textiles mission at the meeting,” said Chautala.

In addition to that, the government will promote the textile industry in Haryana through micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The promotion and expansion of technical textiles will also be encouraged, he said.

The meeting was attended by Haryana’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal and Labour and Employment Minister Anoop Dhanak. Other dignitaries present during the meeting were Additional Chief Secretary (Finance & Planning). T.V.S.N. Prasad, Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Vijayendra Kumar; and MSME’s Director General Amneet P Kumar amongst others.

Technical textiles are textile materials used in industries such as agriculture, healthcare, sports, construction, etc. In 2020, the National Technical Textiles Mission was established with a view of making India a global leader in technical textiles with a budget of Rs 1,480 crores.