Tamil Nadu to set up 10 export guidance centres for MSMEs, says the MSME minister

Import, Export, Trade for MSMEs: The minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Tamil Nadu, T.M. Anbarasan said that the State government would set up export guidance centres at 10 places across the state, according to a report by The Hindu.

Addressing the 13th conference of MSMEs organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the minister said that Karur, Tiruppur, Madurai, Ambur,Thoothukudi, Pollachi, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur are the areas where the export guidance centres would come up, the report said.

Also Read: NTT DATA joins Razorpay, Mswipe, other fintechs to receive RBI approval for payment aggregator license

These centres will have information regarding the export opportunities available and details of the products that are in demand in foreign countries for the benefit of exporters, traders and industrialists. They could also seek information about the availability of raw materials from foreign countries, according to the report.

The rationale behind setting up the centres is to improve the share of exports from Tamil Nadu, which currently is at 9.25%.

Besides, only 16 companies had established their units at the industrial estate for textiles at Punjaikalakurichi, said Anbarasan. He added that 84 plots out of 100 had not been sold out yet.

Also Read: Self-Reliant India fund: Rs 1,600 crore invested in 88 MSMEs, says MSME Secretary BB Swain

He highlighted that the selling of the plots to other entrepreneurs besides textile promoters was under contemplation, according to The Hindu.

The Minister for Electricity, V. Senthil Balaji, said the MSMEs had been playing a role in the industrial map of the State. The State government had taken several steps to ensure hassle-free supply of electricity at an affordable rate.