Shiprocket partners with FIEO to help MSMEs in e-commerce exports

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Shipping solution company Shiprocket has announced partnership with the government’s trade promotion body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) to support MSME e-commerce exporters showcase their products on the B2B marketplace Indian Business Portal (IBP) by FIEO and GlobalLinker (ecommerce solution provider) and help them expand into international markets.

As per the agreement between Shiprocket and FIEO, the latter’s member exporters will be able to choose ‘premium economy’ as well as ‘express options’ for shipping by Shiprocket. “This partnership would assist MSMEs in capitalizing on global market opportunities by providing access to cost-effective, seamless and trustable logistics solutions,” said Ajay Sahai, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of FIEO in a statement on Tuesday.

Exporters will have to “submit the details by clicking on the Shiprocket banner hosted on the homepage of the business portal’’, as per the release. Moreover, registered exporters on IBP will also be able to avail a 15 per cent discount on international shipment tariff for e-commerce exports, the company said.

“With an increase in digitization in India, sellers from tier 2 and 3 cities are emerging and they need logistics support,” said Akshay Ghulati, Co-founder, Shiprocket.

The company has also integrated its solutions with e-commerce marketplaces Amazon, Shopify etc, to allow IBP sellers and FIEO members ship products sold these marketplaces through their B2C orders to over 220 countries. It will also provide other services such as domestic shipping, warehousing management services, fulfillment services, and marketing tools as a value add to IBP store holders and FIEO members.

Inviting exporters to the IBP portal, Sahai said, “Our goal is to assist small-scale entrepreneurs, startups, and MSMEs, even in remote areas of India so that we can capitalize on the enormous potential of e-commerce retail exports and appropriately reward these small-scale sellers and merchants with global shipping.”