Over 30,000 MSME exporters to get specially designed websites for better digital presence

Technology for MSMEs: The partnership will facilitate individuals and MSMEs including the new exporters, enterprises and artisans have an online digital presence, said FIEO.

Technology for MSMEs: Over 30,000 micro, small and medium exporters, part of the exporters’ body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), will now be able to create and manage their own websites to enhance their digital presence. The federation has partnered with digital platform provider RebelCorp that offers do-it-yourself (DIY) tools for businesses and individuals to create and manage their websites having unique templates without coding. The tie-up came in the backdrop of MSMEs’ growing need for digital presence amid Covid even as “exports of $37 billion in December 2021 (India’s highest-ever in a month) – a 37 per cent jump from $27 billion in December 2020 was recorded,” Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had said earlier this week.

“The company would be designing special website templates exclusively for the exporter members of FIEO, keeping in mind that they cater to the global market and need for integrated e-commerce module at very highly subsidised subscription plans,” said Akash Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO, RebelCorp. We are thrilled to be a part of this journey to help more than 30,000 members of FIEO in helping them create a digital identity, added Founder & COO Saad Khan.

The partnership would facilitate individuals and MSMEs including the new exporters, enterprises and artisans have an online digital presence with the tools needed to do business in today’s market environment at a very affordable cost and without having any technical or coding knowledge with the help of RebelCorp’s no code, all-in-one website builder, FIEO said in a statement. The exporters’ body will also invite RebelCorp to organise dedicated workshops and training programs for member exporters to encourage them to own and manage their own website with ease, said Sujata Uchil, Western Region Head, FIEO.

While $103 billion exports were witnessed during October-December Quarter along with merchandise exports of about $300 billion with an increase of around 49 per cent during April-December FY22, the MSME exports had dropped over 7 per cent in FY21 vis-a-vis 1.8 per cent drop in FY20. The FY21 and FY20 data were shared by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry ministry Anupriya Patel in Rajya Sabha in December 2021. The share of MSMEs’ in India’s total exports has been hovering around 49 per cent since the past three-four financial years. The government intends to increase it to 60 per cent by FY25.

In July 2021, FIEO had signed an MoU with logistics service provider Aramex India to provide preferential pricing to FIEO members as well as access to online services for cross-border express shipments. This included creating pickup requests, preparing shipments, and making online payments along with helpdesk support from Aramex to first-time exporters and MSMEs on customs regulations in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and the required paperwork for shipping.