Not just Amazon, Flipkart, govt also goes all out to tap artisans to help them sell in India, abroad

Trade, Imports, Exports for MSMEs: The ‘Hunar Haat’ organised by the government in different cities to help artisans and weavers promote their art and sell their products has proved to be a ‘mega mission’ of “economic empowerment,” according to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Through such Hunar Haats, artisans and craftsmen have reportedly been able to attract buyers from India and abroad as well. Each Haat “generates business worth crores of rupees for indigenous handmade exquisite products of artisans and craftsmen. These artisans are receiving orders for their products not only from domestic markets but also from international markets,” said a statement by the Ministry of Minority Affairs on Sunday quoting the minister.

India’s millions of small artisans and craftsmen have attracted attention not just by the government in order to secure and boost and their art and products, the country’s leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart have also been offering support to bring them online and sell across the country. For example, Flipkart, through its Samarth programme launched last year, has been partnering with various state governments to bring onboard small artisans and weavers. Similarly, Amazon has also been tying up with state governments and government organisations to help small artisans sell their products globally through its Global Selling Program.

The Haats have been organised in Delhi, Mumbai, Allahabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Puducherry and would be further organised in Delhi again, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Dehradun, Patna, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Puducherry, Amritsar, Jammu, Shimla, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ajmer etc. Currently, the Hunar Haat is being organised in Indore where more than 250 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts are participating, the ministry said.

Naqvi claimed around 3 lakh artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts “have been provided employment and employment opportunities” through these Hunar Haats in around the last three years. The minister said around 100 more such Haats will be organised in coming five years to provide employment opportunities to “lakhs of artisans and craftsmen”. The government has already sanctioned 100 “Hunar Hubs” in various places in India wherein training is being given to these artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts, he added. Setting up of Hunar hubs was first announced by Naqvi in March 2017.