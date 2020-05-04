Covid-19: Khadi Commission mulls legal action against fake PPE kits makers

Khadi products are made of double-twisted hand-spun and hand-woven Khadi fabric. (Representational image)

Trade, import and export for MSMEs: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is mulling legal action against companies manufacturing and selling fake personal protective equipment (PPE) kits using trademark logo of Khadi India. This was brought to the notice of Satya Narayana, Deputy CEO of KVIC who informed that KVIC has not launched any PPE kit or outsourced it to any private agency, MSME Ministry said. It clarified that KVIC products are made of double-twisted hand-spun and hand-woven Khadi fabric for its products while the fake kits are made of “non-woven material like polyester and polypropylene”.

“They (fake kits) pose a grave risk to the safety of our doctors, diagnostic and paramedic staff who are dealing with cases of Corona disease on a routine basis,” said Vinai Kumar Saxena. KVIC is also “contemplating legal action against such fraudsters,” he added. KVIC’s PPE kits are currently under testing. The commission is also manufacturing and distributing face masks made using double-twisted Khadi fabric as it helps retain 70 per cent of the moisture content inside. Also, these masks are made of “hand-spun and hand-woven Khadi fabric which is breathable, washable and biodegradable,” the ministry said. Among businesses manufacturing fake kits is Delhi-based Nichia Corporation.

Khadi masks are also being used to fight Covid in the country. KVIC had recently received the order for 7.5 lakh khadi masks from Jammu & Kashmir government. The reusable masks are 7 inches in length and 9 inches in breadth. Around 75,000 meters of khadi fabric will be used to make 7.5 lakh masks that would also support khadi artisans in their livelihood, the ministry had said in a statement last month. Saxena had earlier appealed to all khadi institutions to provide at least 500 masks free to the district collectors of their respective districts for use and circulation.