Amazon to take Indian MSMEs to 180 countries; here’s how small businesses can go global

Helping MSMEs get onboard their platforms to sell online along with providing necessary support and mentoring in the process has been the focus for both Amazon and Flipkart. (Reuters photo)

Trade, Imports, Exports for MSMEs: E-commerce company Amazon India on Thursday said it has signed an MoU with Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation Limited to carry out workshops for MSMEs to export their products to potential customers in over 180 countries through the company’s Amazon Global Selling Program. Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs at key MSME clusters in Punjab including in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda. Amazon launched the Global Selling Program in May 2015 for its sellers to sell goods outside India. It has more than 50,000 Indian manufacturers, sellers and exporters selling across Amazon’s 12 international marketplaces.

Helping MSMEs get onboard their platform to sell online along with providing necessary support and mentoring in the process has been the focus for both Amazon and Flipkart. The latter also on Thursday announced signing MoUs with the Punjab government to acquire local sellers, artisans, weavers and MSMEs to sell via its marketplace platform. The signing by Amazon and Flipkart with the state government was done at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit in Mohali. “Amazon’s partnership with Government of Punjab signifies the growing interest of large global enterprises in Punjab,” said Vini Mahajan, ACS Industries, Government of Punjab.

The Global Selling programme has clocked $1 billion in cumulative exports so far, Amazon claimed, while it expected the amount to hit $5-billion mark by 2023 for Indian exporters partnered with the programme. “Through the Amazon Global Selling program, we have had the opportunity to assist 50,000 MSMEs across India to showcase over 150 Million ‘Made in India’ products to customers in more than 180 countries,” said Abhijit Kamra, Director – Global Trade at Amazon India. Amazon has over 5 lakh sellers on its marketplace platform — Amazon Seller Services.

However, the company along with rival Flipkart has been going through severe criticism from 70 million Indian traders for alleged unfair business means including deep discounting, predatory pricing, violating FDI policy etc. leading to an uneven level playing field for offline businesses. Amazon and Flipkart, nonetheless, have claimed compliance with the requisite Indian laws governing e-commerce. India’s e-commerce policy, for which the draft was introduced in February this year, is likely to come out early next year.