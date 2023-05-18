Indian Coir products exports reach 110 countries: MSME Min Narayan Rane

Trade, Import and Exports for MSMEs: MSME Minister Narayan Rane took to Twitter to share the achievements of coir production in India. The tweet read, “#MSME Coir Board has given a new identity to the products made from coconut. Coir products are now being exported to 110 countries of the world. With the participation of 80 per cent of women workers, the rural economy is getting strengthened. Coir products are eco-friendly, along with the Prime Minister’s vision #localforglobal.

According to the tweet by the minister, India now exports coir and coir products to 110 countries across the globe.

Coir is a natural fibre extracted from the husk of the coconut shell and is used to make a variety of products such as yarns, piths, ropes, mats, mattresses, baskets, brushes, brooms etc.

India is the largest coir producer in the world accounting for more than 80 per cent of the total world production. The coir industry primarily comprises small-scale and cottage industries in the coastal regions of India. States such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the leading producers of coconuts, contributing to 90 per cent of the total production.

Coir exports have been increasing year on year, from Rs 2,532 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 4,340 crore in 2021-22, as per the annual report published by the Coir Board.

In the financial year 2021-22, India reported a record export of coir and coir products amounting to 12,34,855 MT valued at Rs 4340.05 crores. According to D Kuppuramu, Chairman of the Coir Board, the export registered a growth rate of 6.2 per cent in quantity and 14.8 per cent in value.

Amongst the products, coir pith was the most exported commodity with 3.99 lakh MT worth Rs 2,259.17 crores followed by coir fibre and tufted mats in terms of value.

The United States of America was the leading export destination, valued at Rs 1,293 lakh crore, followed by China with a value of Rs 8,602.5 crore.

The Coir Board of India is a statutory body established under the Coir Industries Act, of 1953, by the government of India. Its primary mandate is the development and promotion of the coir (coconut fibre) industry in India. The Board is responsible for export promotion, export licensing, grading and standardisation, innovation and technology, and economic research for the indigenous industry.

