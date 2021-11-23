ICICI Bank launches new platform for exporters, importers to offer digital banking, VAS services

India’s total exports including merchandise and services was estimated to be $56.51 billion in October 2021 with a 35.16 per cent growth from the year-ago period. (Image: Pexels)

Trade, imports and exports for MSMEs: Private lender ICICI Bank is looking to further tap into the vast base of India’s exporters and importers with a dedicated online platform offering digital banking and value-added services (VAS) related to cross-border trade. On Tuesday, ICICI Bank announced the launch of Trade Emerge portal to provide banking services such as current/saving account, trade services such as letter of credit, bank guarantee, and trade credit, corporate internet banking, foreign exchange solutions, etc.

Among value-added services, incorporation of trade business, access to global trade database of nearly 15 million buyers and sellers in 181 countries, verification reports of potential customers through credit bureaus, shipment booking and last mile tracking, and insurance services like marine insurance would be available for exporters and importers. “These services are offered through partners having expertise in their respective fields,” the bank said in a statement.

Exporters and importers involved in agri-based products like food grains, glass fibre products, raw materials, metal, steel, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, finished goods like industrial equipment, etc., would be able to access these solutions. Moreover, non-ICICI Bank customers would also have access to it.

India’s total exports including merchandise and services was estimated to be $56.51 billion in October 2021 with a 35.16 per cent growth from the year-ago period and 29.13 per cent growth from October 2019. On the other hand, imports in October 2021 were estimated to be worth $68.09 billion, up 57.32 per cent from October 2020 and 40.82 per cent from over October 2019, as per a Commerce Ministry’s statement on India’s foreign trade released last week.

According to the MSME Ministry, over 6.3 crore MSMEs in India contribute close to 40 per cent of overall India’s exports. MSME Minister Narayan Rane in September this year had launched India SME Forum’s portal IndiaXports to provide information related to exports for all the 456 tariff lines along with trends in exports, export procedures, etc. to MSMEs. The minister had said that MSMEs would help achieve India’s exports target of $400 billion for the current financial year and further $1 trillion by 2027.