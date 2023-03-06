Amazon India to help 200 women entrepreneurs sell abroad; partners with Womennovator incubator

Trade, import and export for MSMEs: Amazon India on Monday announced its association with women entrepreneurs-focused incubator Womennovator registered with NITI Aayog to help 200 of its members sell on Amazon’s international marketplaces/websites from India through the e-commerce exports programme Amazon Global Selling. These women entrepreneurs operate in product categories viz., apparel, beauty, jewellery, spices, sanitation, handicrafts, home décor and office products etc., and run businesses such as Kidsy Winsy, Vishaala Naturals, Gems & Jewels, Bunko Jungo, among others.

Over the next 24 months, Amazon said it will onboard these entrepreneurs on the Global Selling programme and support them with skill development workshops on nuances of e-commerce exports as well as training on the listing of products, pricing, global logistics and more at no additional cost to help set up and grow their e-commerce exports business.

Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade at Amazon India said, “E-commerce is rapidly opening up the export opportunity to lakhs of Indian entrepreneurs by taking the scale of business out of the equation. Our focus at Amazon India is to continue to make exports easier and more accessible for businesses of all sizes as we work towards our commitment of enabling $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025.”

Amazon Global Selling was launched in India in 2015 to help Indian exporters sell online to Amazon’s international websites and marketplaces. Currently, there are more than 1 lakh exporters from India under the programme. Amazon said the programme has been witnessing remarkable growth and Indian MSMEs exporting through the programme have surpassed $5 billion in cumulative sales till now.

As of August 2022, MSMEs had a share of 42.67 per cent in India’s total exports, according to the data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics shared by the minister of state for MSMEs Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply in Rajya Sabha last year. India’s overall exports (merchandise and services combined) for the April-August 2022 period was estimated to be $311.82 billion, up 19.72 per cent over the same period last year. Till January in the current fiscal, total exports stood at $641 billion.

