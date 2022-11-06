2022 FIFA World Cup: This Indian MSME is supplying power transformers for the soccer event in Qatar

Trade, import and export for MSMEs: Kolkata-based transformer manufacturing MSME BMC Electroplast has supplied around 3,000 transformers to help power the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar beginning November 20. The current and voltage transformers supplied will help secure power distribution in stadia and related infrastructure, a company official told PTI. BMC Electroplast Director Siddhartha Mitra said the company has supplied 50 per cent of the total voltage and current transformers required for the soccer event.

These instruments reside in the switchgear boards used for power distribution internal control and protection, he said. “More than the value of the contract, it gives us satisfaction and pride that our engineering product is part of a global event,” Mitra said.

Qatar Electricity & Water Corporation was the agency approving BMC’s transformers under the contract worth Rs 35 crore. Mitra said the opportunity will his company a “major impetus” in exporting to the Middle East countries as the approval for the agency was the most stringent in the region. Hence, it will allow BMC to get “almost automatic approval” from other countries in the Middle East,” he said.

However, Covid had impacted the business of BMC. “We used to export about 25-30 per cent of our sales. After the world cup order, we received serious export enquiries, but the pandemic has affected our business due to supply chain disruptions and hefty freight costs. However, we anticipate reviving exports from the next fiscal,” Mitra added.

Tweeting the development, Sudip Raha, Spokesperson of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal said, “Proud moment for Bengal! WB-based electrical component company, BMC Electroplast, is going to be the first ever indian company to provide transformer to #WorldcupQatar2022! @MamataOfficial has generated new opportunities for wb in global market & ensured ease of doing business!”

The FIFA World Cup will be played till 18 December and will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world. The 64 matches of the tournament will take place across eight venues Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.

