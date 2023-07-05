1.25 lakh Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling to cross $8 billion in cumulative exports in 2023

Trade, import and export for MSMEs: E-commerce major Amazon India on Wednesday, launching its annual Export Digest report, said it is on track to enable $8 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports by the end of 2023 from $5 billion last year, registering a 60 per cent jump. This is in line with the company’s 2025 target of enabling $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India under its Amazon Global Selling programme launched in 2015.

“This is exciting because we achieved $5 billion in exports during the first seven years of the programme and added another $3 billion in a little over a year. That is the momentum we are seeing in our business,” Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade, Amazon India told FE Aspire.

The number of registered exporters on the programme has crossed 1.25 lakh from over 200 cities across 28 states and seven union territories, of which more than 1,200 exporters had crossed $120,000 (Rs 1 crore) in sales on Amazon Global Selling in 2022.

“Seller count on the programme growing to over 1.25 lakh is also exciting for us as it is a very geographically diverse spread,” said Wakankar.

Moreover, the programme has facilitated registered exporters to sell over 266 million products on Amazon’s 18 international marketplaces. The US, the UK, Canada, France, Spain and Italy were the top marketplaces for Indian exporters while Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Japan and Australia were the emerging ones.

“While traditionally established trading partners of India like the US and the UK are pretty strong export destinations but we are starting to see a lot more growth in marketplaces, which were traditionally smaller such as the UAE, Australia and Japan, with India growing its ties with them from an export standpoint,” said Wakankar.

Amazon India said that exporters from 25 small cities had cumulatively crossed $10 million (Rs 80 crore) in sales in 2022, for instance, exporters from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, cumulatively crossed $13 million in sales, exporters from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, cumulatively crossed $23 million in sales, exporters from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, cumulatively crossed $1 million in sales, etc.

Among categories, toys represented over 50 per cent share followed by the kitchen category with over 35 per cent share, beauty with over 25 per cent share and furniture and luggage categories with over 20 per cent share respectively.

To enable growth in exports through the programme, Amazon India has cross-border logistics and compliance as the biggest investment areas. “We are now investing in carriers to get on board and more price options for sellers depending on the service level they want. So, logistics is an area of deep investment for us. Also, we are trying to drive a lot of awareness around our export compliance dashboard which is like a one-stop shop for sellers to understand compliance need for an export business,” said Wakankar.

Launching the Export Digest, MSME Minister Narayan Rane in a statement said that e-commerce exports, facilitated by programs like Amazon Global Selling, offer Indian MSMEs unparalleled opportunities to showcase their products globally. “With enabling policies and support, we can turn our Prime Minister’s vision into a reality and become a global export powerhouse.”

