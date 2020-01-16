MSME-EPC to hold mega meet to boost North East entrepreneurs

The focus of the event will be motivating women, youths and artisans to become job-givers instead of being job seekers. (Reuters)

The MSME Export Promotion Council (MSNE-EPC) is holding the first three-day summit for aspiring entrepreneurs in the North East here from Friday to pave the way for development of entrepreneurship and businesses by women and youths of the region.

The international summit, with Assam as the host state and business participants from various countries, will focus on existing and aspiring start-ups in sectors like tea, coffee, agri and food processing, horticulture, organic farming, chairman of the MSME-EPC Devender Singh Rawat told PTI.

Rawat said Ayush and health wellness, biotech and bioplants, innovation, IT and electronics, petroleum sector, culture and tourism, textile and handloom and tribal women livelihood clusters, would also be discussed at the first such mega event.

Entrepreneurs, innovators, venture capitalists, consultants, policy makers (from the centre and states), academicians, business practitioners, innovators, banks and financial institutions, tax and company law experts will deliberate in their particular fields of expertise, the MSME-EPC chairman said.

The focus of the event will be motivating women, youths and artisans to become job-givers instead of being job seekers. “We will bring successful start-ups as role models to motivate the existing and potential entrepreneurs from the northeastern region. They will also get the opportunity to connect globally with importers, exporters and well-known international buying houses”, he said.

Rawat further said that they are also developing the border haats as out of the 38 border haats only four are operational. A large number of firms from the Northeast are expected to showcase their products at the international summit and expo on ‘Start Up and Stand Up’, he said. “The expo will be highly beneficial for existing and potential entrepreneurs”, Rawat added.