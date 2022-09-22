With 26,000 MSMEs in fragrance sector, MSME Secy calls for sustainable supply chain to boost local, export demand

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: MSME Secretary BB Swain has called for building a sustainable supply chain and strengthening each link in it for the fragrance sector in India which is seeing a growing local and export demand. “The industry has an inherent potential to grow and meet the demands not just in India but outside too,” Swain said speaking at a FICCI event on the fragrance sector on Wednesday.

“The ministry would like to lend all the support for the growth and development of the fragrance industry in India,” said Swain, with 26,000 enterprises registered as MSME in the fragrance and flavour sector. The secretary emphasized handholding MSMEs with suitable interventions in sustainable technology and infrastructure.

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO & MD at Hindustan Unilever and President of FICCI urged the fragrance industry to focus on sustainable and safe ingredients for the cosmetic and personal care industry and also enlarge the pool of trained perfumery professionals. “Develop standards with the support of BIS and Indian industry to achieve highest safety standards so that our products are recognised safe not just in the domestic market but globally too,” he said.

The fragrance sector in India is a $4 billion market, half of which is through exports, according to Michael Carlos, Chairman of FICCI Taskforce on Fragrance and Chairman Emeritus, International Fragrance Research Association.

The sector has recorded growth of 10-11 per cent consistently and employs 2 million people, directly and indirectly, he added. “The critically important aspect is to focus on sustainability- zero carbon waste, the 80 per cent of which is produced in supply chains.”

The MSME Ministry currently has a Fragrance & Flavour Development Centre (FFDC) at Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh that extends technology and skilling support to the MSMEs. Swain said one more Technology Centre is being established in Imphal, Manipur.

Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, MSME in her remarks at the event said the mission of these centres is to serve, sustain and upgrade the farming entrepreneurs of essential oil, fragrance, and flavours. “The Himalayan belt is yet to be explored. The north-east area is very rich in medicinal plants, aroma plants which can be explored and tapped for Fragrance sector,” she added.

