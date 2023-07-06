What is HSN Code in international trade and how to add it to GST portal?

GST HSN Code List: HSN or Harmonized System of Nomenclature is an internationally recognized system of classifying and identifying products traded in domestic and international markets. Developed by the World Customs Organization (WCO) to create a standardized method for categorizing goods and facilitating international trade.

The HSN code classifies goods into more than 5,000 commodity groups. It is a numerical code assigned to each product or commodity and consists of a six-digit code, although some countries may use additional digits for more detailed classification. The code follows a hierarchical structure, where the first two digits represent the chapter, the next two digits indicate the heading, and the last two digits specify the sub-heading or the tariff item.

Also read: 6 years of GST: 88% MSMEs see reduced cost of goods and services, says Deloitte survey

The code covers a wide range of products, including goods, commodities, and services. It essentially provides a common language for customs authorities, traders, and statisticians to classify and track products as they move across borders. The code helps in determining customs duties, identifying restrictions or regulations, and collecting trade statistics. By using HSN codes, countries can harmonize their customs and trade procedures, making it easier for businesses to engage in international trade.

In India, the eight-digit HSN codes are used to classify commodities for customs and central excise who add two more digits to the six-digit code for better classification.

For example, HSN code 49011010 is for printed books wherein 49 is the chapter “Printed Books, Newspapers, Pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans”. 01 is the chapter heading “Printed books, brochures, leaflets and similar printed matter, whether or not in single sheets” and 10 represents subheading of the chapter and 10 further details.

Also read: Online GST registration 2023: Here’s how you can easily register your MSME unit step-by-step

Declaring a 4-digitHSN code is mandatory on GST invoices by businesses with turnover up to Rs 5 crore and a 6-digit code on invoices by businesses with a turnover of more than Rs 5 crore

HSN Code- How to Add HSN Code on GST Portal

In order to add the HSN code in the GST portal, the user needs to login to the GST portal

Visit Services > Registration > Amendment of Registration Non-core fields and click on ‘Goods and Services’ tab

Click on ‘Goods’ tab and look for your relevant HSN Chapter either through the HSN code or name of the product

Click on ‘Save and continue’ and complete the verification

Submit the form through Digital Signature Certificate or Electronic Verification Code.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises