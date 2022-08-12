West Bengal witnesses massive growth in the number of MSME Clusters

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The number of MSME clusters in the state of West Bengal have been steadily rising. From the year 2011, almost 505 new MSME clusters were set up by the state government across various cities.

Currently there are 554 MSME clusters, up from just 49 in 2011. Out of the 554 clusters, 292 of these clusters are MSMEs and the rest of the 262 clusters are in the handloom and khadi categories.

According to the report in KNN, the State MSME Department in the last ten years has been putting significant focus on the development of clusters to enable banks to lend to MSMEs in these clusters. There are 83 clusters in the Nadia district followed by East Burdwan which has 75 clusters.

In East Burdwan region, clusters across segments such as rice mill, zari zardosi, dokra, muslin, rakhi, kantha stitch handloom have come up whereas in Nadia, clusters in brass and bell metal, plastic, jewellery, nalen gur and muslin handloom exist.

Other districts with the most number of clusters are Murshidabad with 38, Howrah with 37 and East Midnapore with 35.

Howrah is one of the few districts with a shuttlecock cluster, while Paschim Burdwan has seven clusters of refractory bricks, and East Midnapore is known for its cashew nuts, bus bodies, and madur handloom.

Twelve clusters have come up in Kalimpong, including those for cardamom, ginger, turmeric, mulberry silk, and art and craft. Some of the well-known clusters in the state are the fan cluster at Bansdroni, the zari cluster in Howrah, the textile cluster in Metiabruz, the belle metal cluster in Bankura and Murshidabad, the handloom cluster in Nadia and East Burdwan, etc.