Walmart, Flipkart partner with Assam govt to help local MSMEs expand via e-commerce

By Prerna M

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Walmart and Flipkart on Thursday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam’s Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprises Department and also the Public Health Engineering, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship and Tourism Department to help local MSMEs get on to the e-commerce channel and expand. “Under this tripartite agreement, MSMEs will benefit from Walmart and Flipkart’s assistance in digitizing their operations and expanding their reach across India. Additionally, they can expand their export potential and join the global supply chain of Walmart,” Walmart said in a statement.

“The Walmart Vriddhi program will help them become competitive not just in the domestic market but also get connected with major export destinations globally,” said Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister of Public Health Engineering, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, and Tourism Department, Government of Assam. Through its partnership with non-governmental organisation Swasti, Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program helps small businesses with the required training and knowledge to grow and expand their business online. The programme was launched in 2019 to support 50,000 Indian MSMEs with the skills required to become Walmart suppliers, Flipkart sellers, and on other domestic and international marketplaces.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

“Assam is fast emerging as a major investment hub for MSMEs. Through the Walmart Vriddhi program, we want to offer MSMEs an opportunity to develop the necessary skills to grow in domestic and international markets. This collaboration will accelerate our efforts to digitize local MSMEs while helping them achieve their highest potential,” said Nidhi Munjal, Vice President, Supplier Development – India, Walmart.

Walmart and Flipkart earlier also had similar tie-ups with state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, etc., to support local MSMEs expand digitally.

Earlier this year, Walmart announced inviting select Indian sellers to apply for its Walmart Marketplace, a curated sellers community that serves over 120 million U.S. shoppers each month. According to Walmart, India is already one of its top sourcing markets, and the company has set a goal of exporting $10 billion from India each year by 2027.

Also read: Indian exporters saw 50% business growth on Amazon Prime Day 2022, says company