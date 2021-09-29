Walmart: 2,500 Indian MSMEs complete first phase of training programme Vriddhi to become suppliers

Walmart Vriddhi was launched in 2019, to support 50,000 MSMEs across India, over five years.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Walmart and Flipkart on Wednesday announced the completion of the first phase of training of more than 2,500 MSMEs under their supplier development programme Vriddhi. According to the company, Walmart Vriddhi is a growth and learning platform comprising of training and support for MSMEs and has different phases to give businesses access to advanced business tools and expert consultation to grow in online and offline markets globally.

“Walmart has an ongoing commitment of tripling exports from India by 2027 to $10 billion annually, and we look forward to supporting more small businesses in their efforts by providing potential access to online and offline markets in India and globally,” said Leigh Hopkins, Executive Vice President, International Strategy, Development and Asia Region, Walmart International in a statement. The company said it expects “many more entrepreneurs” to train under the programme over the next few months.

Walmart Vriddhi was launched in 2019, to support 50,000 MSMEs across India, over five years. The company had launched Vriddhi e-Institutes in Panipat and Agra. “We are proud that there are already around 3.75 lakh Indian sellers on the Flipkart marketplace today, a majority of which are MSMEs. Through additional support such as the Flipkart Samarth program, we are also enhancing access to markets for artisans, weavers, and other small businesses,” said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale.

Flipkart had recently preponed dates for its annual sale event The Big Billion Days from October 7 to 12 to October 3 to 10 after Amazon announced its dates for the Great Indian Festival sale from October 4 onwards. Later Amazon had also revised dates from October 4 to October 3 to take on Flipkart’s event. Along with Amazon, Flipkart is also currently facing a probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged unfair business practices.