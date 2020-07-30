Vocal for local: Khadi units bag one of biggest orders for face masks; to generate this many man days

KVIC has sold more than 10 lakh face masks including double-layered cotton masks and triple-layered silk masks. (Image: Twitter/ Chairman KVIC)

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has bagged a mega order of 1.80 lakh face masks from the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS). The commission, which comprises of micro-enterprises and self-employed artisans, will be able to generate 9,000 additional man-days through this order. KVIC received this “prestigious purchase order from IRCS” that will require more than 20,000 meters of fabric while the supply of these reusable and biodegradable masks will start by August. “This order will help our Khadi artisans to produce more yarn and fabric and will further add to their income in these difficult times,” said Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, KVIC in a statement by MSME Ministry claiming it to be a major step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

KVIC has sold more than 10 lakh face masks including double-layered cotton masks and triple-layered silk masks. However, the biggest order so far received by KVIC has been of a whopping 7 lakh masks by the Jammu & Kashmir government. The commission has been getting repeat orders as well from top government offices and ministries including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister’s Office, central government ministries apart from orders from the general public. KVIC had also supplied more than 20,000 masks to Indian Railways. Nearly 10 lakh masks were distributed by KVIC free of cost to the District Authorities through its Khadi Institutions.

KVIC’s contribution towards ensuring an adequate supply of face masks gains significance amid a rapid rise in the number of Covid cases across the country. From 5.28 lakh cases as of June 28, the cases shot up to 15.8 lakh, as per the government’s data. KVIC had reported Rs 88,887 crore turnover for FY20 with a majority share of Rs 84,675.39 crore by Village Industries and the remaining share of Rs 4,211.26 by Khadi units, KVIC had said in May this year.