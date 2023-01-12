Video: MSME Facilitation Councils are opened throughout the country but there is no specified time limit for payments realizations, said DP Goel

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: The government despite having laws and monitoring portals like MSME Samadhaan is unable to decrease the burden of MSMEs caused by delayed payments. In the calendar year 2022, around 31,192 complaints involving Rs 7,128 crore were registered by micro and small enterprises against central public sector units and departments. Out of these, only 1,056 applications involving dues worth Rs 71 crore were disposed of by the dispute settlement units or facilitation councils (FCs).

Industry associations like PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) have written to the government several times for making necessary changes in the policies for delayed payments realization from the customers, Co- Chair of the MSME Committee of PHDCCI, DP Goel told FEAspire at the ScaleUp Summit last month.

He said that the policies are excellent but on ground implementation is an issue. For instance, under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development (MSMED) Act, 2006, MSME Facilitation Councils (MSME FCs) have been initiated by the state governments throughout the country for the settlement of disputes on delayed payments.

“MSME FCs calls seller and purchaser, they have to sort out the issue across the table within 90 days. If it is not settled, then they refer the matter to the arbitrator. Arbitrator also takes 90 days, that is the time limit, but sometimes it goes beyond 90 days, it will go up to 180 days”, informed Goel.

While sharing a suggestion made by PHDCCI to the government, he mentioned, “If the purchaser is not willing to pay.. not coming on the negotiating table, then MSME FC should have the powers to block the GST account or the bank account of the purchaser till he settles the issue.” He also shared suggestions on the government’s efforts to enable ease of doing business for MSMEs.