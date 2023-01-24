Video: Mindset for growth most important for MSMEs to scale-up, says MSMEx founder Amit Kumar

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: What’s the most important thing for an entrepreneur to start and grow beyond the capital, market, and finance? What to focus on while starting up? How to approach your journey of starting a business? According to Amit Kumar, Founder and CEO of edtech and micro-advisory platform for small businesses, MSMEx which connects entrepreneurs with business experts for business learning and hand-holding support, having the right mindset is the first step to starting and scaling up.

“At the micro level, where challenges are different, the mindset has to be more towards solving the product-market fit, reaching out to the right market and arriving at the right pricing. Once you move from there to a small or mid-sized organisation, the mindset should be towards setting the processes and systems in place to further scale up as you have already cracked the product configuration and market,” Kumar said at the FE ScaleUp Summit organised in December 2022 in an interaction with FE Aspire. Listen in!

