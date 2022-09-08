Video: How Absstem Industrial Solutions is making oxygen generation for hospitals ultra affordable

Technology for MSMEs: Absstem Industrial Solutions is a Delhi-based MSME launched in 2017 aiming to change the way medical oxygen generation takes place at hospitals — through conventional oxygen cylinders — as oxygen delivery and its expenses are huge issues.

The company’s onsite medical oxygen generator MedO, which helps hospitals produce oxygen 24×7, claims to reduce the cost of oxygen by one-third in comparison to the cylinder or liquid oxygen. The company is also into industrial oxygen, hospital cylinder filling, and gas pipeline system. Mohit Sharma and Amit Sahni explain more in an interaction with FE Aspire (erstwhile Financial Express Online).

