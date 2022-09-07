Uttarakhand’s CM felicitates MSME investors for starting their manufacturing units in the state

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday felicitated 67 big and small industrialists who have started manufacturing in the state in the last two years. They also announced that investments worth Rs 35,000 crore have been realised that were promised in the 2018 state Investors’ Summit, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The state’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called investors Uttarakhand’s new brand ambassadors who have taken the state to a new height in industrial development, during an Investors’ Felicitation Ceremony.

Also Read: Fintech company Ayekart raises funding of $5.5 million to help agri-related businesses grow

Uttarakhand is popularly known as the land of yoga, spirituality and Ayush, but it is now also advancing towards industrial development, the minister said.

The Industries Department officials who had organized the event noted that more than 600 projects in the state have received investments worth Rs 35,000 crore, and the government has pledged to generate 89,000 jobs in future, according to the report.

24 investors from the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and 43 from larger units were felicitated at the event. The Chief Minister said that the production has started in projects worth Rs 15,000 crore since January 2020.

“Such an amount of investment in the state even during the Covid-19 pandemic is a big achievement. We have worked a lot on [the fields of] infrastructure, policy amendment and ease of doing business,” he highlighted.

Thanking investors for showing faith in Uttarakhand’s youth, the minister said, “The projects started in the state will bring new possibilities and work as a milestone for the state’s financial development. We are moving forward with the mantra of ‘reform, perform and transform’, and have focused on policy stability, coordination and ease of doing business.”

The MSME Minister for Uttarakhand, Chandan Ram Das said, “In 2018, an Investors’ Summit was organised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we have seen the results. The state now needs to encourage small-scale industries in the hills,” reported The Indian Express.

Also Read: Rajasthan govt is likely to launch an entrepreneurship promotion scheme for Tribals and Dalits before assembly polls

The first Investor’s Summit, ‘Destination Uttarakhand was organised by the state in 2018 in which more than 600 MOUs were signed and investments amounting to 1.24 lakh crore were promised. Of the total amount, investments to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore have yielded results.

The projects are in different sectors such as manufacturing, food processing, health services, tourism, and energy, officials said.