UP to introduce One Tehsil One Product (OTOP) after its successful One District One Product (ODOP) scheme

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Hyperlocal seems to be the mantra for Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. After the launch of One District One Product (ODOP), the state government is working to introduce One Tehsil One Product (OTOP) scheme to promote Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to the report by Newsroom Odisha, the Chief Minister has directed the district administrations to identify and list the unique products in each tehsil across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The ODOP scheme, launched in January 2018, was spearheaded by its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to identify and promote traditional products from each district of Uttar Pradesh.

OTOP will be an extension of the ODOP and the focus will be to promote the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector in the state.

Similar to ODOP, products selected under OTOP will also be supported through marketing and promotion within and outside India. Moreover, the assistance by the state government will extend to packaging, designing, finance and upskilling of artisans.

Uttar Pradesh is a hub of traditional items such as Banarasi Silk Saree, kala namak rice, brassware terracotta among many other products. To give a necessary boost to the indigenous industries, the government had started the ODOP initiative to give a global platform to Made in India products.